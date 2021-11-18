SB Nation Reacts: Confidence is at a season-low following another loss at home

The loss to the Vikings and another abysmal performance at home didn’t do any favors for the fan base’s confidence in the Chargers. According to our most-recent SB Nation reacts poll, faith in the team and the direction they’re headed is at an all-time low for this season at 67 percent.

After a 4-1 start that saw their only loss at the time to Cowboys, things were looking as good as they could have, especially knowing just how good Dallas has continued to be this season. But losses to both the Patriots and Vikings have suddenly put this season in a place not many expected it to end up: Teetering on the edge of being another disappointment.

The Steelers are always going to put out a competitive product on the field which means this weekend should be another stressful outing. While the Pittsburgh offense isn’t anything to write home about, their defense is still one of the best in the NFL, specifically at defending the pass. However, should safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and edge rusher T.J. Watt miss the game due to testing positive for COVID-19 and an injury, respectively, then the Chargers’ chances of coming away victorious will increase exponentially.

