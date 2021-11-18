NFL Week 11 Predictions and Odds: Patriots head to Atlanta for TNF, more Super Bowl jokes

It’s a rematch of that one crazy Super Bowl where the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots.

Something tells me this game won’t be nearly as entertaining, but we’re going to probably tune in regardless. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is already a very talented player in the NFL and the Pats will have their hands full with him tonight. Cordarelle Patterson, who has done pretty much everything for the Falcons this season, will still be the focal point for both the Falcons offense and the Patriots defense.

Who do I ultimately like to win tonight’s matchup? Well, let’s dive on in and find out. Of course, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football

Patriots (-6.5) vs. Falcons - O/U 47

Prediction: Patriots - The Pats are in year two without Tom Brady and they’re already one of the best teams in the AFC, if recent results are any indication. They just put the Browns in a piledriver so I wouldn’t put it past this team to continue their brand of efficient and hard-nosed football on display again tonight in Atlanta.

Sunday Morning Games

Saints vs. Eagles (-2) - O/U 43

Prediction: Eagles - After barely dropping one to the Chargers, the Eagles came out and beat an overachieving Broncos team 30-13. Jalen Hurts was efficient enough to overcome an interception while the defense got a massive pick-six from Darius Slay. The Saints have been a wild card without Jameis Winston and I have a feeling the Eagles will come together to play one of their better games of the year this week.

Dolphins (-3.5) vs. Jets - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Dolphins - The Dolphins are likely feeling themselves quite a bit after they took down the Ravens just one week ago. If they play anything like they did defensively against Baltimore, they should absolutely steamroll the Jets who, for some odd reason, are startin Joe Flacco at quarterback.

Washington vs. Carolina (-3) - O/U 43

Prediction: Carolina - Both of these teams are riding high following wins against two of the best teams in the NFL in Tampa Bay and Arizona, respectively. Cam Newton gave the Panthers a surprising spark in the red zone and they were able to ride their phenomenal pass defense the rest of the way. Washington’s defense came to play, looking more and more like their 2020 form, and picked off Tom Brady twice and limit their explosive offense.

In this battle, I just don’t think I should bet against Cam Newton in his first start for Carolina since returning last week.

Colts vs. Bills (-7) - O/U 50.5

Prediction: Bills - The Bills will be desperate to get the bad taste out of their mouth following their abysmal loss to the Jaguars. They get to face a hot Colts team that’s been riding the legs of Jonathan Taylor week in and week out. The Bills have the league’s third-ranked rushing defense that’s allowing just 83.9 yards per game. In this matchup, the Bills seem to have an edge where it hurts Indy the most.

Lions vs. Browns (-11) - O/U 43.5

Prediction: Browns - After tail-whipping they just got from the Patriots, the Browns are being handed the best possible matchup they could have hoped for in the winless Lions. Nick Chubb remains on the COVID-19 list but it won’t throw Cleveland off their game too much as third-stringer D’Ernest Johnson has done more than enough to be the team’s starting running back in the meantime.

49ers (-6.5) vs. Jaguars - O/U 45

Prediction: 49ers - After throttling the Rams on Monday night, the Niners get the Jaguars in an easy matchup that should only further San Francisco’s sudden uptick in momentum. The Jags have the league’s 11th-ranked rushing defense so it may not be the easiest matchup in terms of what the 49ers want to do but if Jimmy G can remain as efficient as he did against L.A., this could still be a pretty lopsided victory.

Texans vs. Titans (-10) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Titans - The Texans haven’t looked that competitive since their week one win over the Jaguars. The Titans, even without Derrick Henry, have shown they can still move the football at will. The duo of Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman are more than enough to exploit the league’s 31st-ranked run defense.

Packers (-1) vs. Vikings - O/U 49

Prediction: Packers - Aaron Rodgers simply owns the NFC North. Every single year, it’s the same story. Sometimes the other teams find a way to sneak a game out against Green Bay but this doesn’t seem like one of those seasons. I think the Vikings will keep it competitive early before the Pack creates separation in the second half.

Ravens (-5) vs. Bears - O/U 46

Prediction: Ravens - I can’t imagine the Ravens putting up a dud for a second consecutive week. Lamar Jackson and company should rebound well against a rookie quarterback who is still finding his rhythm in the NFL. I’ll say Baltimore wins this game by at least two touchdowns.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Bengals (-1) vs. Raiders - O/U 49.5

Prediction: Bengals - This might be my favorite matchup on Sunday’s slate. Both teams love to sling the rock all over the field and that’s an easy recipe for a very enjoyable football game. I’m taking the Joe Burrow and the Bengals here because every other team in theAFC West needs to lose. I don’t make the rules.

Cardinals (-2) vs. Seahawks - O/U 48.5

Prediction: Cardinals - The return of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins is expected to take place this week and that’s a quick fix to the Cardinals issues they went through against Carolina. Of course, those issues are literally just “missing your best players”. Cardinals should win this game somewhat easily against a Seattle defense that’s one of two units to allow over 400.0 yards of offense per game.

Cowboys vs. Chiefs (-2.5) - O/U 56.5

Prediction: Cowboys - Whatever needs to happen for the Chiefs to lose this game, I’m praying for. Patrick Mahomes looked as legendary as ever this past week but I’m not going to be all that quick to say that the Chiefs are “back” by any means. He’ll need to have another one of those masterful performances if they hope to survive a very strong Dallas team.

Monday Night Football

Giants vs. Buccaneers (-11) - O/U 49.5

Prediction: Buccaneers - In no way are the Bucs going to lose twice in a row to lowly teams from the NFC East. Tom Brady will have his players in the right mindset to come out and absolutely steamroll the Giants. This is an easy call.

