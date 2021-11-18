Chargers Daily Links: Which players needs to step up against the Steelers?

The Chargers need to get back to their winning ways as fast as possible. A 4-1 start that dissolved into a 1-3 tumble is the last thing this team needed during their first year under a new head coach. Like everything regarding the Chargers, we’ve already seen quite the roller coaster-esque movement in terms of this team’s performance. As of now, we can only hope they’re about to reach the section of the ride where they shoot up at a steep angle before the climax of the season.

Of course, they can’t start “going up” until they start to win. That could begin this week against a Steelers team that’s coming off the season’s first tie to the Lions. They’re 5-3-1, but if they couldn’t find a way to put down a winless Detroit team, I don’t think they deserve to have at shot this Chargers team.

With that in mind, which player’s performance could go a long way in helping the Bolts beat the Steelers on Sunday night?

This week I’m going with Austin Ekeler against a pretty bad Steelers run defense that’s ranked 25th in the league and allowing over 123.0 yards per game. I also have a feeling that Ekeler will be out for redemption after a big-time drop he recorded against the Vikings this past Sunday. The Steelers do own a top-10 pass defense, so I don’t see why Ekeler shouldn’t be leaned on to take pressure off of Justin Herbert while attempting to exploit this Steelers defense where it’s the weakest.

That’s my pick, now go ahead and give me yours in the comments below.

