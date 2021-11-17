Chargers place Christian Covington on COVID-19 list, sign Breiden Fehoko to active roster

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers announced several roster moves, including another playing being placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Defensive tackle Christian Covington will join Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list, according to Brandon Staley. In a corresponding move, the Chargers are signing Breiden Fehoko to the active roster and signing Caraun Reid to their practice squad.

Fehoko has seen limited game time since being signed as an undrafted free agent a year ago but he’s still next in line in terms of experience on this line. Reid, on the other hand, is a former fifth-round draft pick out of Princeton in 2014. He has actually spent one season with the Chargers back in 2016 during the club’s final year in San Diego. He was most recently with the Titans on their practice squad.

In a bit of other news pertaining to the COVID-19 list, Joey Bosa did test negative which means he simply needs to continue testing negative over the next five days to be able to return in time to face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.