Steelers could be without Big Ben, Minkah Fitzpatrick against Chargers

If everything goes wrong for both teams playing in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football, fans of either club will be treated to a football game that won’t include Ben Roesthlisberger, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joey Bosa, or Jerry Tillery.

Yesterday, we learned that Bosa and Tillery were placed on the COVID-19 list following a positive test for Tillery. Bosa was later reported as an unvaccinated close contact which means he must isolate for five days before returning to the team with zero positive tests during that span. As for Tillery, he must test negative back-to-back days at least 24 hours apart before returning.

On the other side of this matchup, Big Ben was placed on the COVID-19 list after he self-reported symptoms to the team before eventually testing positive. The Steelers’ own do-it-all safety Fitzpatrick would also go on to test positive on Monday to join his quarterback on the list.

If Fitzpatrick isn’t able to go on Sunday, the Steelers would be without their leading tackler and one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

As of now, there’s still a chance for all four of these players to return for Sunday’s game, but that isn’t stopping Mike Tomlin from preparing for the game as if Big Ben will sit out once more. In his place, Mason Rudolph would start his second-straight game. Against the Lions, Rudolph completed 30-of-50 passes for 242 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they are building their game plan this week as if Mason Rudolph is the QB for Sunday night vs. the #Chargers. Ben Roethlisberger needs to be symptom-free + have two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2021