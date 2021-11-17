Chargers vs. Steelers Week 11: By The Numbers

Another porous outing on offense didn’t do the Chargers any favors in their attempt at sustaining one of the better units in the NFL. After Justin Herbert threw for 195 yards — just his third sub-200 game of his career — the Chargers fell out of the top five to land at seventh in the league (270.0). With another non-existent outing for the run game, the Bolts are just barely over the 100-yard threshold at 100.2.
This Sunday night, they invite a Steelers team that has struggled mightily on offense. They currently rank 24th in total offense with passing and rushing ranks of 17th (236.4) and 26th (94.7), respectively.
On the other side of the ball for the Steelers, things get a bit better but not by much. They’re able to hang their hats on their pass defense which currently ranks ninth in the NFL (225.9), but their rushing defense comes in at 25th (123.0).
As you’ll notice below, edge rusher T.J. Watt is pretty much their entire defense. There’s a chance he misses Sunday’s game with an injury sustained against the Lions and I can’t describe how phenomenal that would be for this offense to not have to worry about a player of his caliber.
As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.
Let’s dive right in.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 370.2
Points per game: 24.3
Passing yards per game: 270.0
Rushing yards per game: 100.2
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,545 yards, 19 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 523
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 698
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 65
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams - Six
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 361.1
Points allowed per game: 25.3
Passing yards allowed per game: 206.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 155.1
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 80
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Five
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 5.5
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Six
Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr., LB Kyzir White - Two
Forced fumbles: S Derwin James, EDGE Joey Bosa - 3
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two
Steelers Offense
Total yards per game: 331.1
Points per game: 19.7
Passing yards per game: 236.4
Rushing yards per game: 94.7
Top Performers
Passing: QB Ben Roethlisberger - 1,986 yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Najee Harris - 646
Rushing touchdowns: RB Najee Harris - Four
Receiving yards: WR Diontae Johnson - 613
Receptions: WR Diontae Johnson - 52
Receiving Touchdowns: TE Pat Freiermuth - Four
Steelers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 348.9
Points allowed per game: 20.6
Passing yards allowed per game: 225.9
Rushing yards allowed per game: 123.0
Top Performers
Tackles: S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 64
Tackles for loss: EDGE T.J. Watt - 13
Sacks: EDGE T.J. Watt - 12.5
Passes Defended: DT Cameron Heyward - Six
Interceptions: Three tied @ One
Forced fumbles: EDGE T.J. Watt - Three
Fumble recoveries: EDGE T.J. Watt - Two
