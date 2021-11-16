Chargers place Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 list

UPDATE: Joey Bosa is reportedly the unvaccinated close contact. He’ll have to isolate for a minimum of five days. That puts his availability in question for Sunday Night Football.

Regarding the #Chargers' COVID news today, it's my understanding that Joey Bosa is unvaccinated and Jerry Tillery is vaccinated. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) November 16, 2021

Woof.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Chargers are placing both Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of this Sunday’ game against the Steelers. They will join Drue Tranquill who was placed on the COVID-19 list last week which forced him to miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Of the four NFL players who were place on the COVID-19 list, three of them reportedly tested positive with the fourth being a close contact who is apparently unvaccinated. With the Chargers being the only team to have more than one player placed on the list, the unvaccinated close contact is likely one of either Bosa or Tillery. According to the NFL’s policies regarding unvaccinated close contacts, the player will have to isolate for at least five days before returning.

As for the player who did test positive, if they are vaccinated, they will be able to return as soon as they record back-to-back negative tests at least 24 hours apart from each other.

If neither player is able to suit up for Sunday night, edge rusher Kyler Fackrell and defensive tackle Christian Covington will likely start in place of Bosa and Tillery, respectively.