Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Vikings

Several Chargers who have failed to standout up to this point in the season were able to do just that against the Vikings. Albeit in a loss, this should still be seen as a silver lining from another frustrating game by this team, on either side of the ball.

First off, offensive tackle Storm Norton was graded as the best player on the entire team against Minnesota with a notable 84.9 game grade. That’s far and away his best outing of his career. On defense, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu topped his side of the ball with a 80.0 overall grade.

On the other side of the spectrum, wideout Jalen Guyton and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell were the worst-graded players on Sunday with a 42.2 and 49.0, respectively. Not exactly great from players who aren’t major contributors but are still expected to do their job when given the opportunity.

Overall, not the worst game overall but definitely far from what they should have done against this team.

Let’s go ahead and check out the rest of the best and worst PFF grades from Sunday’s loss.

Offense

Best

OT Storm Norton - 84.9

WR Keenan Allen - 78.9

OT Rashawn Slater - 71.1

OG Michael Schofield - 68.3

TE Donald Parham - 67.7

Justin Herbert dropping in an Over throw to Keenan Allen. The trajectory of his throws never make sense. pic.twitter.com/NzQvCxOdPG — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 14, 2021

Worst

WR Jalen Guyton - 42.2

TE Stpehen Anderson - 53.8

TE Jared Cook - 54.5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 56.1

OG Senio Kelemete - 58.3

Defense

Best

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - 80.0

EDGE Joey Bosa - 74.4

S Derwin James - 72.9

DL Joe Gaziano - 70.6

LB Kyzir White - 70.6

Worst

CB Tevaughn Campbell - 49.0

S Alohi Gilman - 51.3

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga - 55.7

CB Chris Harris Jr. - 55.9

EDGE Chris Rumph - 57.8