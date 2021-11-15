Chargers Week 10 snap counts

The Los Angeles Chargers managed to lose another one score game when the Minnesota Vikings game to SoFi stadium for week 10. There were promising moments from both the offense and the defense, but ultimately, the Chargers couldn’t overcome some self inflicted wounds and coaching errors and lost a game they should have won.

Offense

The Chargers offense played the “greatest hits” often this week. The 5 OL starters and Justin Herbert played 100% of the snaps, as we have grown used too this season. At the skill positions Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both played 93%+ of the snaps, while Austin Ekeler took the field for 71% of the offensive reps. At TE Jared Cook and Donald Parham played 58% and 46% of the snaps respectively. Everyone else who got on the field for the Chargers offense played a third of the snaps or less. One of the interesting decisions was that Stephen Anderson only got 7 snaps while Tre McKitty got 19 when Anderson has been clearly better as both a blocker and receiver so far this season.

Asante Samuel Jr was back from a concussion that held him out previously and was thrust right back into a starting role, handling 95% of the defensive snaps and wound up with a tackle and 1 PD, though he had a second PD on a play that was called back due to a penalty by the offense. Kyzir White played 97% of the snaps and once again was all over the field. The stat sheet shows him with 12 tackles and a TFL and most of his tackles were impactful stops rather than clean up shots 12-15 yards down the field.

One of the big stories from the game on defense should be Amen Ogbongbemiga. He played 10 snaps on defense and managed to net 2 tackles, one tackle for a loss and one for a sack, and add a second QB hit in addition to the sack. It was a very impressive showing from the UDFA.

The team was right to keep saying that getting Justin Jones back would be a welcome sight. In his 55 snaps he had 6 tackles from the defensive tackle position and provided some pressure, including a QB hit.

But I think the biggest thing to take away from the snap counts, was the fact that the defense was on the field for 79 snaps while the offense was only on the field for 59 snaps. A 20 snap disparity between your offense and defense in a single game puts you in a very difficult position to try and win.

Special teams was pretty much as expected although Ty Long playing 9 snaps shows the kind of day the offense had.