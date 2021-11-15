Filed under: Monday Night Football Open Thread: Rams vs. 49ers It’s a premiere battle in the NFC West. By Michael Peterson@ZoneTracks Nov 15, 2021, 4:45pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Monday Night Football Open Thread: Rams vs. 49ers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Harry How/Getty Images If you’re tuning in, feel free to discuss the game below! Have a great night, everyone! More From Bolts From The Blue Chargers Week 10 snap counts Philip Rivers to join Peyton and Eli on MNF’s Manningcast Chargers Week 10 ‘Surge or Static?’: More like ‘NWOWsu’ Chargers open as 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers on SNF Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread The Lightning Round Podcast#239: AFTER HOURS. Week 10 vs MIN recap Loading comments...
Loading comments...