Philip Rivers to join Peyton and Eli on MNF’s Manningcast

One of ESPN’s best ideas as of late has got to be them giving Peyton and Eli Manning a free pass to stream themselves live while watching Monday Night Football. It’s seriously such a superior product to most other forms of coverage surrounding the game and the average can learn exponentially more listening to these two former players than tuning in anywhere else.

One of the best parts of the entire program has got to be the guests they’re able to have on. It’s usually former players and/or athletes from other sports, but the stories and insight you get to hear is second to none.

This week, the Manning brothers are inviting former Chargers quarterback and current high school football coach Philip Rivers to join them on the telecast. In his first year with St. Michael’s in Fairhope, Alabama, Rivers helped lead the team to a 6-3 record and just earning a playoff spot.

This is incredibly exciting. Prepare yourself for numerous “shoots”, “dad’gums”, and numerous other Rivers-isms throughout the night. The stories and jokes told along the way are also sure to be can’t-miss material.

Be sure to tune in!