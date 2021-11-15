Chargers open as 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers on SNF

The Chargers fell at home on Sunday afternoon to the Vikings by a score of 27-20. They will be right back in SoFi Stadium this coming weekend for a date on Sunday Night Football with the Steelers where they’ve opened as 3.5-point favorites, per Draftkings Sportsbook. As of Sunday night, the over/under is set at 48 points.

The Steelers currently own the 24th-ranked offense in the NFL (331.1 YPG) while still boasting a top-15 unit on defense (13th, 348.9 YPG). They’re still being led by Ben Roethlisberger who has thrown for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns this season to just four picks. Rookie running back Najee Harris leads them on the ground with 646 yards and four scores while receiver Diontae Johnson tops their receivers with 613 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh is coming off the season’s first tie after their game against the Lions ended with the score knotted at 16-16.

How do you all feel about the Chargers as favorites in this game? Should the Steelers be favored or did Draftkings get this correct? Let me know all your thoughts below.

