Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Let’s just come out and say it: Yesterday was garbage!

The Chargers offense sputtered on Sunday afternoon in a game where it flat out shouldn’t have. Justin Herbert threw for under 200 yards for just the third time in his career (second in the past four games) against a bottom-five defense that was missing almost half of its’ starters.

Defensively, the Chargers got the Vikings into plenty of uncomfortable situations but couldn’t finish the job and allowed too many conversions on pivotal third downs. I liked their effort in that game, but when it mattered most, they couldn’t get it done.

Lastly, the Vikings were penalized three more times on the night for an additional 66 more yards than the Chargers and yet it didn’t do much to keep the Vikings from pulling this one out.

Just...frustrating.

As always, feel free to use this post to continue yesterday’s discussion surrounding the game and/or anything else on your minds.

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers fell at home on Sunday afternoon (Chargers.com)

Twitter reacts to the loss to the Vikings (Chargers Wire)

Three things to blame for the Chargers’ loss to Minnesota (Bolt Beat)

Listen to what Brandon Staley had to say following the loss to Minnesota (Chargers.com)

Cam Newton scored two touchdowns on two play in return to Carolina (ESPN)

Aaron Jones is believed to have sprained his MCL (ESPN)

Report cards for every team in week 10 (CBS Sports)

What we learned from Sunday’s slate of games (NFL.com)

Chase Young may have torn his ACL against the Bucs (NFL.com)

The Eagles rolled over the Broncos (Pro Football Talk)