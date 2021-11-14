Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers missed some important opportunities on Sunday and how Joe Lombardi slowed down the offense once again. They answer questions about Chris Harris Jr. struggles, Brandon Staley’s scheme, Jalen Guyton moving down the WR depth chart and about all the drops by the Chargers receivers today.
The Lightning Round Podcast#239: AFTER HOURS. Week 10 vs MIN recap
Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers game AFTER HOURS.
