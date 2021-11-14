Austin Ekeler makes history against Vikings

Amidst the back-and-forth play between the Chargers and Vikings inside Sofi Stadium, running back Austin Ekeler made himself a little bit of history.

After catching a short touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to begin the second half, Ekeler became the youngest running back in the common draft era to reach 20 receiving touchdowns in his career. That short score was his third through the air this season, adding to his season total of eight combined touchdowns on the season.

Ever since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2017, he’s been an electric player, whether it’s been on special teams to begin his time in the NFL or on offense as a do-it-all back, he’s been an integral part of the culture developing on this football team.

So congrats on all the success, Ek! Now with all of that said, let’s get a few more now, huh?