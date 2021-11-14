Chargers Final Score: Chargers 20, Vikings 27

After a stellar offensive performance against the Eagles last week, Justin Herbert put up a dud alongside offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in a game where points were way harder to come by than you would have initially expected. Against a Vikings defense missing almost half of their starters, Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown with a bad interception in Chargers territory.

The Vikings played “keep away” the best they could, recording over 10 more minutes of possession time. While the Minnesota run game wasn’t what it normally is, they rushed for over 100 yards and played a large role in giving the Chargers minimal opportunities to score points throughout the night.

Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson was also a terror for the Bolts’ banged-up secondary. He became just the second receiver to go over 100 yards against the Chargers this season as he hauled in nine passes for 143 yards. He consistently got the best of both Chris Harris Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell all night long and that was usually the connection that helped them extend needed scoring drives.

Kyzir White and Derwin James each led the team with 12 tackles on the night while Joey Bosa recorded a strip sack of Kirk Cousins.

The Chargers are back home at SoFi next week to host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.