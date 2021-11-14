Filed under: Los Angeles Chargers Gameday Open Thread Chargers vs. Vikings Second Half Game Thread Bolts have to capitalize on late momentum in second half. By Michael Peterson@ZoneTracks Nov 14, 2021, 2:38pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chargers vs. Vikings Second Half Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images Let’s keep this going. Chargers will begin the second half with the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead. Enjoy the second half! Go Bolts, baby! More From Bolts From The Blue Austin Ekeler makes history against Vikings Chargers vs. Vikings First Half Game Thread Chargers Week 10 Inactives: Adderley, Davis out against Vikings BFTB Roundtable: Week 10 score predictions Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more 5 Questions with Daily Norseman Loading comments...
