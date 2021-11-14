BFTB Roundtable: Week 10 score predictions

Good morning and happy game day, Chargers fans!

As of this morning, the Chargers are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Vikings at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook. They get Asante Samuel Jr. back in time to face Minnesota’s dynamic receiver duo, which can’t be understated with Michael Davis doubtful to play.

Let’s get the morning rolling with our staff game predictions. Here’s to a phenomenal day of Chargers football. As always, let us know what you believe the final score will be in the comments below.

Michael Peterson: I think this game is about to be a ton of fun. In terms of just talent and star power at the offensive skill positions, this game has four top-flight receivers and two do-it-all running backs. I like this game to look like a shootout at times but I believe the Chargers defense will start to clamp down as they enter the fourth quarter. The league’s third-ranked pass defense will make just enough plays to limit Kirk Cousins and force the team to put the ball in Dalvin Cook’s hands. While they still average 124.9 yards (ninth) on the ground per game, Cook has only found the end zone twice this year. That puts him on pace to have the fewest rushing scores in a season since his injury-laden 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The current over/under in this game is 53 points and I think I’m going to end up taking the over. I’m going to give this one to the Chargers 30-27. Vikings miss a game-tying field goal as time expires and the Chargers escape another stressful outing.

Matthew Stanley: The Los Angeles Chargers bounced back big time against the Philadelphia Eagles last week on the east coast. Now they’re back home against a pretty banged up Minnesota Vikings team. The offense should continue to roll like it did against the Eagles, however, the defense faces another very tough assignment taking on one of the best receiving duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and one of the best rushers in the league in Dalvin Cook. I could see this game ending up a lot like the Browns game with both teams putting up a ton of points. I think the Chargers win a bit of a shootout 34-27.

Garrett Sisti: The man was too busy but gave us a final score of 27-23 Chargers.