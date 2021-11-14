Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Good morning, Chargers fans and welcome to Week 10!

The Vikings are in town for a matchup between two teams who might as well be kindred spirits. Both have struggled with closing out close games in recent years so don’t be surprised to see something head-scratching from at least one of these teams today.

Of course the Vikings will want to run the ball today behind Dalvin Cook, but with the Chargers’ secondary a bit banged up, don’t be surprised to see them feed Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen quite a bit in this one.

Below is all the info you’ll beed to tune in to today’s game.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Minnesota Vikings (3-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Betting Odds: Chargers (-3.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

