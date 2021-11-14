Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Good morning, Chargers fans and welcome to Week 10!
The Vikings are in town for a matchup between two teams who might as well be kindred spirits. Both have struggled with closing out close games in recent years so don’t be surprised to see something head-scratching from at least one of these teams today.
Of course the Vikings will want to run the ball today behind Dalvin Cook, but with the Chargers’ secondary a bit banged up, don’t be surprised to see them feed Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen quite a bit in this one.
Below is all the info you’ll beed to tune in to today’s game.
Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!
Minnesota Vikings (3-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.
Location: Inglewood, California
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
SB Nation affiliates: Daily Norseman
Betting Odds: Chargers (-3.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)
