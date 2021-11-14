Chargers Week 10 Inactives: Adderley, Davis out against Vikings

Like we expected, cornerback Michael Davis will miss this week’s game with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Patriots in week eight. Per Brandon Staley, this should be the final game he misses before hopefully returning to face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Safeties Nasir Adderley and Mark Webb are also inactive this week with an ankle and knee injury, respectively.

With Nas and Webb out, Alohi Gilman will get the start opposite Derwin James on the back end with Trey Marshall serving as the team’s primary back up at the position. With Davis out once again, Tevaughn Campbell will start at outside corner opposite Asante Samuel Jr. with Kemon Hall figuring to work in the rotation, as well.

Someone say some prayers for this secondary today as they face one of the best receiver duos in the NFL.

The rest of the players inactive today are quarterback Easton Stick, fullback Gabe Nabers, running back Justin Jackson, and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins.