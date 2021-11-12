SB Nation Reacts: Win over Eagles does little to move confidence in Chargers

Even after getting back into the win column with a win over the Eagles this past Sunday, Chargers fans weren’t prepared to get too optimistic too fast.

According to participants in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, only 80 percent said they were confident in the team going forward. Confidence levels in the team were an a season-low following the loss to the Patriots and we see just a slight bump after the recent win over Philly. Even after the win, the confidence in the team is still lower than it was following the team’s first loss of the year against the Cowboys.

For this week’s poll, I made sure to gather opinions on who everyone believed to be the team’s offensive MVP up to this point in the season. To no one’s surprise, Justin Herbert was the run away favorite with 100 percent of the votes.

I also asked who the midseason MVP was for the defensive side of the ball and Derwin James came away with the majority of the votes at 55 percent. I believe this one could be argued a bit, however. Joey Bosa could easily be the choice but linebacker Kyzir White is seriously deserving of some praise after his play the past two weeks.

But either way, this is how the fan base has spoken.

