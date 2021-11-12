Chargers Daily Links: Which player is your X-factor against the Vikings?

Good morning and happy Friday, Chargers fans!

As we do every Friday, I want to hear from you all about one player you believe needs to play a big role in this Sunday game against the Vikings. Which player do you feel needs to have a notable game in order for the Chargers to have their best chance at coming out on top?

Personally, I think this could be a big Austin Ekeler game.

The Vikings are allowing the third-most yards per game on the ground and are honestly just 0.4 yards away from being the worst run defense other than the Bolts in the league. That could spell huge things for Ekeler as a runner but we can’t forget about his potential contributions in the passing game. The Vikings are also a middling pass defense at this point in the season, allowing an average of 247.0 yards through the air per game.

Being able to keep the chains moving and shortening this game could be huge when you consider the incredible mismatch between Minnesota’s receiver group and the Chargers’ shallow secondary depth. The less time guys like Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are on the field, the better. Ekeler can play a big part in making that come to fruition with his tough running between the tackles.

With star defensive end Danielle Hunter out for some time, the Chargers may be able to exploit the Vikings on the edge, as well.

Let me know who you all like in this game below and have a great Friday! Enjoy the weekend!

