Justin Herbert wins third FedEx Air Player of the Week honor

For the third time this season, Justin Herbert has won the NFL’s FedEx Air Player of the Week. With the win, Herbert becomes the first quarterback this season to win the award three times.

Against the Eagles, Herbert was essentially flawless as he completed 32-of-38 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage and completion percentage were tops in the league for week nine. He also ran in a touchdown to give him two on the season.

Per a news release, winning the honor means that FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Herbert’s name to a Historically Black College or University, which will be applied towards scholarship opportunities for HBCU students.

Herbert’s previous two honors came in week three against the Chiefs and week five against the Browns.

On the other side of the award, Browns running back Nick Chubb won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week after rushing for 137 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns against the Bengals.