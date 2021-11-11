NFL Week 10 Predictions and Odds: Ravens should rout Dolphins in primetime

Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s NFL picks and predictions with yours truly.

We’ve got another week with the Rams playing in primetime which is just a bit annoying at this point. The Chiefs and Raiders are also playing on Sunday night so if there was ever a week where the Chargers just won’t be in the limelight, this is it.

Aside from the Sunday and Monday night games, the matchup between the Seahawks and Packers could be one of the more interesting on the slate if both Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers return to their respective teams. But if not, that’ll just be another underwhelming games in an otherwise bland week, in my opinion.

Curious to see who I like this weekend? Well, let’s get to it. Of course, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football

Ravens (-7.5) vs. Dolphins - O/U 46.5

Prediction: Ravens - The Dolphins have really fallen quite far from their double-digit win season from a year ago and they haven’t shown many signs that it’s possible for them to regain that form anytime soon. The last time these two played, Jackson threw for five touchdowns. That won’t likely happen again but I expect a fairly lopsided win tonight.

Sunday Morning Games

Bills (-11.5) vs. Jets - O/U 47.5

Prediction: Bills - The Bills are coming off an incredibly odd loss to the Jaguars in which they only scored six points. There was a lot of Josh Allen on Josh Allen crime in this one, as well. The offense is too good to not rebound against an underwhelming Jets team. However, with wins over the Bengals and Titans this year, the Jets are a little Jekyll & Hyde this year so who knows how this one could shake out in the end.

Buccaneers (-9) vs. Washington - O/U 51

Prediction: Buccaneers - It’s still hard to believe Washington was the number two defense in the NFL a season ago. They’ve been one of the worst units this year and that’s only going to be exploited by Tom Brady and the high-powered Bucs offense this week. This is one of the easier calls on the week 10 slate.

Falcons vs. Cowboys (-8) - O/U 54.5

Prediction: Cowboys - This week features the Dan Quinn revenge game as the former Falcons head coach gets the opportunity to face his old team as the Cowboys new defensive coordinator. The Falcons have shown a bit of life in recent weeks but their defense is still a problem. Dallas should win this likely shootout.

Saints vs. Titans (-2.5) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Titans - Even without Derrick Henry, the Titans showed they can still find ways to beat some of the best teams in the NFL. They pressured Matthew Stafford into two terrible interceptions, both of which turn into touchdowns for Tennessee. The Saints will likely have Trevor Siemian starting on Sunday and that’s definitely not striking fear into the heart of any note-worthy defense.

Jaguars vs. Colts (-10) - O/U 47.5

Prediction: Colts - What the Jaguars were able to do against the Bills this past Sunday was incredible. However, I don’t see lightning striking a second time this week. The Colts are really figuring it out on offense as of late by feeding both running back Jonathan Taylor and wideout Michal Pittman Jr. I expect both players to find plenty of success against a Jags defense that might be suffering from a “big game” hangover.

Lions vs. Steelers (-8) - O/U 42.5

Prediction: Steelers - Mike Tomlin just won’t stop winning games as the head coach of the Steelers. With an aging Big Ben and a completely revamped offensive line, you’d think the Steelers’ fortunes over the years would finally come to an end. But thanks to a stout defense and still plenty of playmakers on offense, this team just keeps on trucking. They may get a fight out of the Lions but I ultimately believe Pittsburgh puts them away late.

Browns vs. Patriots (-1.5) - O/U 45

Prediction: Browns - This might be one of my favorite matchups on this week’s slate. The Browns looked like a true power during the first few weeks of the season while the Patriots were starting slow with a rookie at quarterback. Now? It seems like these two teams traded scripts. However, I like the Browns and the momentum they’re riding after taking down the Bengals.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Panthers vs. Cardinals (-10.5) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Cardinals - The Panthers are hurting at quarterback which is a pretty bad place to have injuries ahead of playing one of the NFL’s top overall teams. As I’m writing this, they just signed a deal with former franchise quarterback Cam Newton to return home. PJ Walker likely gets the start on Sunday but even if Newton were to play this week, their chance to win doesn’t likely get a bump.

Eagles vs. Broncos (-3) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Broncos - The Broncos showed they could steel up against top competition despite losing Von Miller and somehow gave the Cowboys one heck of a loss this past weekend. Against an Eagles team that can’t pass their way out of tough situations, I like the Broncos to play their style of low-risk football en route to surviving a scrappy club.

Seahawks vs. Packers (-3.5) - O/U 49

Prediction: Packers - Russell Wilson could return to the field this week and that immediately makes this game much more interesting than it was viewed just a few days ago. Russ vs. Rodgers. Just from those three words alone, count me in. Also, I’m praying Tyler Lockett delivers for my fantasy team. Sorry not sorry!

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Raiders - O/U 51.5

Prediction: Chiefs - At some point, this Chiefs team is going to start looking like the club we’ve all feared over the past three seasons. Against a divisional opponent on Sunday Night Football, I have a feeling this is a prime opportunity to get right. At the same time, I believe the Raiders will provide a shootout through the game’s first three quarters before Mahomes and the offense finally outguns the Raiders.

Monday Night Football

Rams (-3.5) vs. 49ers - O/U 48.5

Prediction: Rams - The NFC West is one year removed from being the top division in the NFL. This year, things look a little different. While normally this match would be perceived as competitive, it’s not so much this year. I expect the Rams to run away with this one against a Niners team that isn’t getting near the level of play they expected from Jimmy G this season.

