Chargers Daily Links: Adderley, Allen sat out Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers’ injury report as of late is increasing in size as of late and that means it’s going in the opposite direction compared to what we’ve seen for most of this season so far.

Players who weren’t practicing on Wednesday include Nasir Adderley, Keenan Allen, Michael Davis, Justin Jackson, and Ryan Smith.

Brandon Staley said Nas is just sore from Sunday’s game so they were planning to hold him out today while Davis is still about “a week away” from returning.

Despite the “full” status for Asante Samuel Jr., he’s still working out of the NFL concussion protocol and it remains to be seen if he can return before this Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

And now for today’s links.

