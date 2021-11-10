Justin Herbert named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Following a dazzling performance against the Eagles by the Chargers’ second-year quarterback, Justin Herbert was named the NFL’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week. This is the first time he’s taken home the honor.

Herbert bounced back two abysmal outings against the Ravens and Patriots to complete 32-of-38 pass attempts for 356 yards (led the league in week nine) and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also added an eight-yard touchdown run. On two separate occasions against the Eagles, Herbert completed a streak of at least 11 passes without a miss. His completion percentage of 84.2 percent was also the second-highest mark by a player 23 year old or younger with at least 30 pass attempts in a single game in NFL history (Dak Prescott, 88.9 percent).

The greatness from Sunday doesn’t just stop there. Against the Eagles, Herbert went over the 600 career completions mark, becoming the only quarterback to achieve that feat within his first 25 games. However, this game was only number 23.

Congrats, Herb!