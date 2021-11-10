Chargers Daily Links: Which Charger has surprised you the most from the first half of the season?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

To kick off this hump day, I want to hear from all of you about which player would you consider to be the biggest surprise from the first half of this season. So which player did you maybe not have the highest of expectations for prior to the year but in the current you look back on and think, “Wow, they’ve been pretty dang good!”

For me, I don’t know how that player isn’t Kyzir White. He’s really taken his game to another level with his physicality and overall nose for the football. He currently leads the team with four tackles for loss and is tied with Asante Samuel Jr. for the team lead in interceptions (two).

He’s been the author of a number of big plays so far this season and you can actually see how much that’s done for him and his confidence up to this point. At times, he looks like a whole new player. We’ll need him to play a big role as the season runs down it’s final stretch, beginning this week with the Vikings coming to town.

So, go ahead and let me know which players come to mind in the comments below along with a thought or two on why they’ve exceeded expectations up to this point in the year.

And now for today's links.

