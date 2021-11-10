Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: By The Numbers

Seriously, it’s like a broken record at this point.
The Chargers are set to host the Vikings inside SoFi Stadium and — yes — they’re another team who is going to want to run the football early and often. Luckily, they haven’t been as efficient on the ground compared to recent years. Right now, they’re ranked ninth in the league with 124.9 yards on the ground per game but Dalvin Cook has only ran in two touchdowns on the year. They had to rely on their wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to put up points on the board which, actually, will also be an issue for the Bolts with their banged up secondary that only got weaker this past Sunday as Ryan Smith sustained a torn ACL.
Either way, the game will be played and the Chargers must step up to the task.
As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.
Let’s dive right in.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 384.9
Points per game: 24.9
Passing yards per game: 282.4
Rushing yards per game: 102.5
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,350 yards, 18 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 479
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 600
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 57
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams - Six
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 358.6
Points allowed per game: 25.1
Passing yards allowed per game: 197.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 161.6
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 68
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Four
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 4.5
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Five
Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr., LB Kyzir White - Two
Forced fumbles: S Derwin James - 3
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two
Vikings Offense
Total yards per game: 385.1
Points per game: 24.3
Passing yards per game: 260.3
Rushing yards per game: 124.9
Top Performers
Passing: QB Kirk Cousins - 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Dalvin Cook - 564
Rushing touchdowns: RB Dalvin Cook - Two
Receiving yards: WR Justin Jefferson - 632
Receptions: WR Justin Jefferson - 46
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Adam Thielen - Seven
Vikings Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 383.6
Points allowed per game: 23.9
Passing yards allowed per game: 247.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.6
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Eric Kendricks - 83
Tackles for loss: DE Danielle Hunter - Six
Sacks: DE Danielle Hunter - Six
Passes Defended: S Xavier Woods - Five
Interceptions: S Xavier Woods - Two
Forced fumbles: S Xavier Woods - Two
Fumble recoveries: Five tied @ one
