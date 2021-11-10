Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: By The Numbers

Seriously, it’s like a broken record at this point.

The Chargers are set to host the Vikings inside SoFi Stadium and — yes — they’re another team who is going to want to run the football early and often. Luckily, they haven’t been as efficient on the ground compared to recent years. Right now, they’re ranked ninth in the league with 124.9 yards on the ground per game but Dalvin Cook has only ran in two touchdowns on the year. They had to rely on their wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to put up points on the board which, actually, will also be an issue for the Bolts with their banged up secondary that only got weaker this past Sunday as Ryan Smith sustained a torn ACL.

Either way, the game will be played and the Chargers must step up to the task.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 384.9

Points per game: 24.9

Passing yards per game: 282.4

Rushing yards per game: 102.5

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,350 yards, 18 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 479

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 600

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 57

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams - Six

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 358.6

Points allowed per game: 25.1

Passing yards allowed per game: 197.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 161.6

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 68

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Four

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 4.5

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Five

Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr., LB Kyzir White - Two

Forced fumbles: S Derwin James - 3

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two

Vikings Offense

Total yards per game: 385.1

Points per game: 24.3

Passing yards per game: 260.3

Rushing yards per game: 124.9

Top Performers

Passing: QB Kirk Cousins - 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Dalvin Cook - 564

Rushing touchdowns: RB Dalvin Cook - Two

Receiving yards: WR Justin Jefferson - 632

Receptions: WR Justin Jefferson - 46

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Adam Thielen - Seven

Vikings Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 383.6

Points allowed per game: 23.9

Passing yards allowed per game: 247.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.6

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Eric Kendricks - 83

Tackles for loss: DE Danielle Hunter - Six

Sacks: DE Danielle Hunter - Six

Passes Defended: S Xavier Woods - Five

Interceptions: S Xavier Woods - Two

Forced fumbles: S Xavier Woods - Two

Fumble recoveries: Five tied @ one