Chargers top Eagles with A-level performance

The Chargers needed all they could get out of their star quarterback to come out on top 27-24 over the Eagles in a game that simply came down to whoever possessed the ball last.

For the final six and a half minutes on Sunday, the Chargers moved the ball methodically, converting on a massive fourth down quarterback sneak by Herbert to help seal the game right before Dustin Hopkins knocked field goal through as time expired.

That collaborative team effort earn the Chargers a sparkling “A” grade from CBS Sports’ John Breech.

“Give Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi credit for taking what the Eagles’ defense gave them in the win. No blitzing by the Eagles and not forcing Justin Herbert off his spot led to easy drives down the field by the Chargers, who put up 445 yards against an Eagles defense that let Herbert pick it apart.” “The Chargers were wise not to run the ball with Philadelphia allowing them to dink and dunk their way down the field — and score points in the process. The Chargers made sure the Eagles didn’t get the ball back with 6:08 left after Philadelphia tied it, as Herbert threw just one incomplete pass on the final drive and Austin Ekeler had the big 16-yard run to make Dustin Hopkins’ winning field goal a chip shot. The Chargers may not be elite, but they have an elite quarterback and earned a much-needed win on the East Coast. The Eagles gave them everything they could handle.”

That last sentiment by Breech probably hits in a weird place for many of you.

“The Chargers may not be elite...”

As much as it may hurt to admit, the Chargers have not been elite this year and I think that’s a tough argument to make in the other direction when they have a league-worst unit in the league. cough cough Run Defense! cough cough

Until the Chargers can find a semblance of consistency in stopping opposing running backs, they’ll just have to settle for “pretty dang good” as opposed to the traditional “elite” tag.