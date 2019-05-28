Los Angeles Chargers Daily Links: Is Anthony Lynn one of the NFL’s top coaches?

NFL Head Coach Rankings (2019) - Mike Tagliere

There’s not much sexy about Lynn, but he gets the job done. Since taking over as the head coach of the Chargers, he’s led them to a 21-11 record, one of the better marks in the NFL. He has an abundance of talent on the roster, but as we’ve seen with other coaches, that doesn’t always equal success. He may not be someone who takes his players to the next level like Sean McVay, but he gets more than enough out of them. They should be considered a top-three contender in the AFC.

Teammates who could both be fantasy WR1s in 2019 - Daniel Kelley

Now that Allen has stayed healthy for two straight years, he is also on a two-year run with WR1 finishes. Williams finished as the No. 31 receiver last year with only 64 targets — he and Tyler Lockett (65) were the only receivers to finish inside the top 45 with fewer than 70 targets. That came courtesy a league-leading 15.6% touchdown percentage that is likely to regress in 2019. On the other hand, Tyrell Williams’ departure in free agency opens up some work for Mike Williams, which could offset that regression and potentially boost him up another way.

Who's the 'most dangerous new weapon' for the Chargers? - Gavino Borquez

His skillset at the free safety position should easily translate to the next level but he does have the ability to be moved around a bit. He played cornerback early on in college and his smooth movement in his hips and feet reflect that. Because of that, Adderley may be asked to play a little bit as a slot corner in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense.

Los Angeles Chargers poised for best special teams unit in years - Tyler Schoon

The team knows what it has in Badgley, but what about the punters? Long has a CFL career average of 48.8 yards per punt, and Newsome 44.44 yards, including a game against Vanderbilt with an outstanding 59.6 yard average. The Chargers can only win here; both are likely upgrades over Donnie Jones, a curious decision last year only further questioned by lackluster punts.

The Return of Artavis Scott - Hayley Elwood

“It’s such a blessing just being able to come out here with my brothers,” Scott said of being back on the field. “Watching another season, again, and not being able to be out there, I’m just thankful to be out here running around and getting back to being my old self.”

