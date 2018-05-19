Los Angeles Chargers Daily Links: Is Joey Bosa the Best Young Player in the NFL?

Chargers LB Jatavis Brown renews faith, focused on bounce-back season - Eric Williams

"What I credit him for is he played injured," Chargers linebackers coach Richard Smith said. "He's the kind of young man who's never going to use that as an excuse, but he played with a high-ankle sprain, so I don't think his change of direction and things like that probably looked like they did the year before.

Does Melvin Gordon's real-world value match his fantasy value? - Scott Spratt

But even while Gordon approached Tomlinson’s stratosphere of fantasy production, yards per carry suggested he was nowhere near the same quality of player. Even at the end of his prime, Tomlinson enjoyed peak seasons with more than 5.0 yards per carry. Gordon, in contrast, has yet to break 4.0 yards per carry in any of his three seasons. His yards-per-carry rates have been below even the average mark for running backs in recent years, around 4.1 to 4.2.

PFF's top 25 NFL players under 25 for 2018 - Brett Whitefield

As a rookie in 2016, Bosa earned the highest-ever grade for a first-year edge defender at 89.8. His 59 total pressures that year (37 hurries, 11 QB hits, 11 sacks) were the most we have ever seen through a player’s first 12 games, but he wasn’t done there. Bosa took his play to another level in 2017, solidifying himself as not only an elite player for his age, but among the entire NFL. Bosa’s 2017 pass-rush grade of 93.2 led all edge defenders while his 46 combined hits and sacks since entering the league in 2016 ranks sixth. At only 22 years old, Bosa could hold the top spot down for years to come.

PFF 2018 NFL Draft Quotable – AFC & NFC West - Michael Renner

Cantrell is a big-body receiver who shined in the Texas Tech Air Raid offense as a high-volume receiver. Despite his size at 6-foot-3, Cantrell displayed an ability to force defenders miss, racking up 21 missed tackles after the catch on his 149 career receptions.

What LB Uchenna Nwosu brings to the Chargers - Gavino Borquez

His ability to time the snap and explode off the ball gave him the upper hand against most tackles. He paired that speed with a deadly spin move from time to time. His use of hands are very good and it helped him hold the point of attack. His length allowed him to be extend as an open field tackler and against the outside run, where he showed a superb job at closing the edge.

