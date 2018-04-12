Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

It’s time to begin planning for the season, as the Los Angeles Chargers announced the 2018 Preseason Schedule. But unlike most years, there could be one game on the schedule that could offer more of your attention.

The exact dates of the games have yet to be determined, but it looks like the Chargers will open the Preseason at the newly-led Sam Bradford Arizona Cardinals. It will be the first game to see the soon-to-be rookie class, along with second-year Offensive Lineman Forrest Lamp, who missed the entire season last year due to an injury.

Week 2 will have the Chargers at home for the first time as they host the new-look Seattle Seahawks. Seattle lost some key veteran players in free agency, including cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

Week 3 will be the game with most interest, as the Chargers welcome their former QB Drew Brees to Los Angeles for the first time. In what is normally the game that sees the starters play till halftime, watching Brees and Philip Rivers toss the pigskin around for a half could be must-see tv. That game is the only game with an actual schedule, with the game being played Saturday, August 25 at 5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

And finally, the Chargers will wrap up the Preseason as they normally do in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. This game will be the final game for players to make a name for themselves and earn a roster spot or a practice squad invite.

The regular season schedule is scheduled to be released in a couple of weeks.