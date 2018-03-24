Los Angeles Chargers Daily Links: Keenan Allen Is One of the NFL’s Best Route Runners

The top NFL receivers by route in 2017 - William Moy

We’re going to dive into that database and take a look at which receivers were the most productive last season on individual routes. The metric we’re using to rank these players is wide receiver rating. Simply: WR rating is the passer rating that a quarterback earns when throwing to that receiver.

The case to build an NFL offense around Lamar Jackson - Steve Palazzolo

The first thing that must be acknowledged about Jackson is just how young he is as a passer. In high school, he was simply a playmaker without a playbook, and it takes time to master a college passing attack. He’s improved every year as a passer, as evidenced by PFF passing grades that have increased from 56.4 to 79.6 to 82.9. The grades aren’t as strong as other passers in this class, but it’s an encouraging sign that he’s continued to grow.

Metrics that Matter: Passing differences when pressured - Scott Barrett

These are the average rates, but I wanted to look back over the past three seasons to determine which quarterbacks were the most “pressure-sensitive” by contrasting their clean pocket passer rating with their passer rating when pressured.

Danny Woodhead still wishes he ‘won more games’ with Chargers - Gavino Borquez

Obviously, we wish we had won more games there, but when I look back on it, playing for the Chargers is definitely one that I have so many great memories of,” Woodhead said, per the Chargers official website.

3 draft targets for the Chargers at UGA’s pro day - Michael Peterson

Smith is a 6-foot-1 and 236-pound inside linebacker who was the centerpiece of the Bulldogs’ defense that helped pave the team’s way to the college football playoff. On the year, Smith totaled 137 total tackles (85 solo), 14 tackles-for-loss, six and a half sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

