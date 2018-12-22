Chargers vs. Ravens Inactives: Justin Jackson to back-up Melvin Gordon

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced their inactive players for the final (regular season) home game of the 2018 Season.
Our #BALvsLAC inactives:— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 22, 2018
RB Austin Ekeler
RB Troymaine Pope
C Cole Toner
TE Sean Culkin
WR Dylan Cantrell
DE Anthony Lanier
DT T.Y. McGill
Austin Ekeler not being available is a shame, hopefully he can come back from that concussion in the next week. Justin Jackson will be stepping back into a semi featured role behind Melvin Gordon, who will likely not see a full complement of snaps.
None of the other names here are all that much of a surprise. And as always, it’s good to see that Forrest Lamp at least has a CHANCE to get into the game should something happen.
It’s good that Brandon Mebane is back in the rotation this week for that defensive line, especially against such a strong rushing attack from the Baltimore Ravens.
