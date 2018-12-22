 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chargers vs. Ravens Inactives: Justin Jackson to back-up Melvin Gordon

By Michael Peterson
The Los Angeles Chargers have announced their inactive players for the final (regular season) home game of the 2018 Season.

Austin Ekeler not being available is a shame, hopefully he can come back from that concussion in the next week. Justin Jackson will be stepping back into a semi featured role behind Melvin Gordon, who will likely not see a full complement of snaps.

None of the other names here are all that much of a surprise. And as always, it’s good to see that Forrest Lamp at least has a CHANCE to get into the game should something happen.

It’s good that Brandon Mebane is back in the rotation this week for that defensive line, especially against such a strong rushing attack from the Baltimore Ravens.

