Chargers vs. Ravens Inactives: Justin Jackson to back-up Melvin Gordon

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced their inactive players for the final (regular season) home game of the 2018 Season.

Our #BALvsLAC inactives:



RB Austin Ekeler

RB Troymaine Pope

C Cole Toner

TE Sean Culkin

WR Dylan Cantrell

DE Anthony Lanier

DT T.Y. McGill — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 22, 2018

Austin Ekeler not being available is a shame, hopefully he can come back from that concussion in the next week. Justin Jackson will be stepping back into a semi featured role behind Melvin Gordon, who will likely not see a full complement of snaps.

None of the other names here are all that much of a surprise. And as always, it’s good to see that Forrest Lamp at least has a CHANCE to get into the game should something happen.

It’s good that Brandon Mebane is back in the rotation this week for that defensive line, especially against such a strong rushing attack from the Baltimore Ravens.