Chargers have NFL-leading 7 Pro Bowlers

The Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and no team in the National Football League has more representatives than the Los Angeles Chargers. They are currently tied for the best record in the American Football Conference and have the second-best record in The League, so it’s no surprise that they have the most Pro Bowl selections.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, center Mike Pouncey, quarterback Philip Rivers, running back Melvin Gordon, defensive end Melvin Ingram, free safey Derwin James, and special teamer Adrian Phillips will all be headed to Orlando, Florida for the Pro Bowl. That is, of course, unless they make it through the AFC side of the bracket to the Super Bowl. And that is certainly a very real possibility following Thursday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs because that game has given them a very real shot at the one-seed as we head toward January.

Behind the Chargers, the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers both have six players slotted for the Pro Bowl while the NFC is led by the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.