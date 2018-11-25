Chargers v. Cardinals Inactives: Lamp inactive again, Mebane a healthy scratch

Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane is a healthy scratch against the Arizona Cardinals in a decision that's likely based off getting needed rest to the veteran before a tough stretch of games that litter the month of December.

Our #AZvsLAC inactives:



CB Trevor Williams

CB Jeff Richards

DE Chris Landrum

C Cole Toner

T Trent Scott

G Forrest Lamp

NT Brandon Mebane — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 25, 2018

Cornerback Trevor Williams is also another notable name that finds its' way once again on the injury list after a lingering lower-body kept him out of their match-up against the Denver Broncos this last Sunday.

Offensive linemen Trent Scott, Cole Toner, and Forrest Lamp are also inactive for another week with Lamp being the point of focus once again this week as the former second-round pick is inactive for another week although he has been reported healthy for quite sometime.

Thd decision to leave Mebane is inactive is likely in the same vein as their decision to possible leave Melvin Gordon on the sidelines in order to rest some veterans. The month of OPDecember includes games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnatti Bengals, and another match-up with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.