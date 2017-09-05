Los Angeles Chargers Release Unofficial Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Chargers released their unofficial depth chart today and Los Angeles Times writer Dan Woike shared it via Twitter:

Chargers unofficial depth chart going into Week 1 pic.twitter.com/1nYyWoKwst — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 6, 2017

There is not much in the way of surprise when it comes to the depth chart leading into week 1 of the NFL regular season. That said, there is at least one notable starter who nobody would have expected even one month ago, though he has rather clearly earned his spot during that time. Kenny Wiggins is the starting right guard for the Chargers and I do not think anyone would argue that he does not deserve it. He has shown quite a bit of improvement and he deserves a ton of credit.

It is also exciting that rookie undrafted free agent Austin Ekeler is your #1 kick returner to the start the year. He was the most exciting part of week 4 of the preseason (I know, not the highest bar, but still) and it was great to see him not only make the final 53 man roster but have a spot that will guarantee that he is active on game days.

It is somewhat interesting that Hunter Henry has not passed Antonio Gates on the depth chart, but we can expect to see a lot of two-tight end sets this season and it is reasonable that the Chargers did not want to take Gates’ status as a “starter” away to start the year.

What do you think about the depth chart? Do you agree or disagree with how they have drawn it up?