Is This How Fans of Other Garbage Teams Feel?

So if you read my article on why I would still be a fan of the Chargers when they moved, you will know that I have basically only followed the team since they were good in 2007. While the Chargers have not been good for a while, they have been solid enough, and only have had a few losing seasons, which have been manageable with the expectation of better things to come.

One thing that I am realizing is that those better things to come may not actually be coming. One thing that I have been wondering is if other fans feel the same way I do. I am not talking about other fans of the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers. I am talking about fans of the Browns, the Texans, the Jaguars. The teams that dwell in the bottom of the league as perennial garbage heaps.

Do fans of those teams get hyped up every year and think that “this is the year we will put everything together and go all the way?” Do other fans feel that their team has a good enough roster to compete for a playoff spot/Super Bowl bid?

When I look at the Chargers roster, I see a very talented unit. Yes, it is not a very deep team, but to say that this team is without talent is wrong. The Chargers have a 6 time (not even including the times he has said no) Pro Bowl quarterback, a pro-bowl caliber WR in Keenan Allen, a future HOF and multi-Pro Bowl TE in Antonio Gates, and a pro-bowl halfback in Melvin Gordon. That is not even considering the talent the Chargers have behind Keenan at wideout, and with Hunter Henry’s salivating talent being wasted behind Antonio Gates. And that is just the offense!

On defense, the Chargers have two game wreckers in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. They field two of the best corners in Casey Hayward and the oft-injured Jason Verrett and have some very talented players to fill in the gaps.

So, if you can’t tell, I really feel like this team has all the talent it needs to take a shot at the Super Bowl. But after days like today, and after weeks like the last 3, I have to wonder... Do other fans feel the same way about their garbage teams?