BFTB Fantasy Football League: Week 2 Recap and Standings

Standings after Week 2:

Sam Kweon’s Tweets! – 344.90 Mud Dogs – 304.24 Azor Ajayi – 291.34 Sans Diego – 270.48 mY BaLl ZaCh ErTz – 277.42 Free OJ with Brunch – 267.16 No Punt Intended – 243.84 Go Bears! – 224.60 Backroad Bullies - 274.90 Cry Me a Rivers – 261.48 Trips Right – 192.78 Chargers_UK – 190.10

Highlights from each match-up:

mY BaLl ZaCh ErTz vs. Sam Kweon’s Tweets!

Again, I thought this was going to be a closer match-up but that wasn’t in the cards this week. Mike Wallace and Greg Olsen were big letdowns for me as they both scored less than three points. Even though I started Michael Crabtree during his three-touchdown explosion, my opponent took advantage of Tom Brady’s bounce-back game and Kareem Hunt’s continued success as a rookie phenom.

Top Players for Michael

Michael Crabtree – 32.00

Derek Carr – 21.20

– 21.20 Chris Boswell – 16.00

Bad Moves

Terrance West outscored Ezekiel Elliott (12.50 to 6.20)

Top Players for Lou

Kareem Hunt – 25.90

Tom Brady – 30.78

Baltimore Defense – 17.00

Bad Moves

Jason Witten outscored Martellus Bennett on the bench (25.70 to 9.70)

Mud Dogs vs. Trips Right

Richard handled this match-up fairly easily. His QB duo of Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have yet to let him down and his changing stable of PPR tailbacks continue to come through. Besides the selection of Buck Allen and Philip Rivers, Ruben’s team was very underwhelming as 6 players failed to score in the double digits.

Top Moves for Richard

Alshon Jeffrey – 22.20

Drew Brees – 22.24

Aaron Rodgers – 19.52

Bad Moves

There’s no need to nit-pick. He made just about all the right moves.

Top Players for Ruben

Buck Allen – 21.10

Philip Rivers – 17.24

Cam Newton – 11.82

Bad Moves

Left Dez Bryant on bench and started Kenny Golladay (18.90 to 1.80 points)

Left Evan Engram on the bench and started Jimmy Graham (14.90 to 1.10 points)

Backroad Bullies vs. Free OJ with Brunch

A surprising victory for Roger over Derrick as Free OJ withstood a goose egg from Jordy Nelson to still win decidedly against the Backroad Bullies. Derrick also started Charcandrick West in his flex which resulted in a zero spot for his team as well. I’m not sure what he was thinking with that one. Roger took advantage of a number of players having productive outings which included Rob Gronkowski, Trevor Siemian, Mike Evans, and Jarvis Landry.

Top Players for Derrick

Leonard Fournette – 14.10

Zach Ertz – 14.70

Alex Smith – 16.14

Bad Moves

He benched Tampa Bay’s Defense for Atlanta’s which was outscored by six points )19.00 to 13.00)

Top Players for Roger

Trevor Siemian – 23.64

Rob Gronkowski – 23.60

Mike Evans – 22.30

Bad Moves

Rob Kelley was on the bench while Bilal Powell was started (7.80 to 1.30 points).

No Punt Intended vs. Sans Diego

Sans Diego rode a big day from Todd Gurley and the rest of his running backs straight to victory against Cody, who found himself with the opposite performance from his starting tailbacks.

Top Players for Cody

Julio Jones – 15.80

– 15.80 Hunter Henry – 15.00

– 15.00 Carson Wentz – 25.82

Bad Moves

Frank Gore and Matt Forte both outscored his starting backs (10.60 & 12.10 to 8.60 & 1.00)

Top Players for Jason

- Todd Gurley – 26.60

- Michael Thomas – 13.90

- Carson Palmer – 16.88

Bad Moves

Allen Hurns was left on the bench for Sammy Watkins (20.20 to 5.00 points)

Go Bears! v.s. Chargers_UK

Chargers_UK kept it fairly close even though he decided to still start Andrew Luck even though no one knows if he will even play a down of football this season. PPR machines Keenan Allen and Ty Montgomery led Max’s team to victory week after impressive games against the Dolphins and Falcons, respectively.

Top Players for Max

Keenan Allen – 19.00

Ty Montgomorey – 29.00

Russell Wilson – 15.32

Bad Moves

Max made all the right decisions in this one.

Top Players for Thomas

Davante Adams – 23.90

CJ Anderson – 30.40

Jeremy Maclin – 13.10

Bad Moves

Duke Johnson outscored both starting tailbacks (11.00 to 3.80 and 3.70)

Azor Ajayi v.s. Cry Me a Rivers

A high-scoring match-up that saw Daniel top Aaron when it was all said and done. Big games from Travis Kelce and Melvin Gordon helped Daniel secure the W and they overcame big performances from the likes of Devonta Freeman and Emmanuel Sanders.

Top Players for Daniel

Melvin Gordon – 20.80

– 20.80 Travis Kelce – 24.30

Ben Roethlisberger – 17.52

Bad Moves

Left Chris Thompson on the bench who scored 25.60 points, more than both his starting tailbacks.

Top Players for Aaron

- Emmanuel Sanders – 24.20

- Devonta Freeman – 24.00

- Martavis Bryant – 18.80

Bad Moves