TNF Open Thread: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Tonight the Los Angeles Rams travel to Santa Clara to take on their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are looking to bounce back after losing to the Washington Redskins while the 49ers are still searching for their first win of the season. Neither team is likely to figure into the playoff race this year, but hey maybe you have Carlos Hyde or Todd Gurley on your fantasy team. Or perhaps like me, you have Pierre Garcon on your bench and you’re just hoping you don’t end up regretting the decision to sit him this week. Whatever your reason for watching, feel free to discuss the game in the comments below.

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Game time: Thursday, September 21, 5:30 p.m. PT

TV channel: NFL Network

Online streaming: NFL Game Pass

Matchup history: 49ers lead all-time series 68-64-3

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Heather Cox (sideline)

SB Nation blogs: Turf Show Times & Niners Nation

Twitter: @ninersnation & @turfshowtimes