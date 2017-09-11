Chargers at Broncos: First Half Open Thread

The Los Angeles Chargers kick off their 2017 NFL regular season with a road divisional game against the Denver Broncos. It will be the first time we have ever been given the opportunity to watch Jason Verrett and Joey Bosa on the field at the same time. This could be the best version of the Chargers defense we have seen in years with the talent they have healthy right now. Hopefully, they will stay healthy long enough to also become well versed in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s system.

On the other side of the ball, Philip Rivers leads the way throwing to a variety of offensive weapons. Keenan Allen is back. Tyrell Williams is another year more experienced. Travis Benjamin is healthy. Antonio Gates is still Antonio Gates. Hunter Henry is primed to take the next step toward being an elite tight end. Melvin Gordon now has a running game guru as his head coach. This unit should be dynamic.

RELATED