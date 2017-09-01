NFL Cuts Tracker: Tracking the Chargers Roster Cuts

The Chargers lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-13 in the preseason finale falling to 1-3 on the preseason. Some players at the bottom of the roster played well enough to earn a job while some did not. Being that the preseason is over now; the team must start making their cuts down to their final roster. The Chargers will need to get down to the 53-man limit by 1:00 PM PST on Saturday, September 2.

After the Chargers have made their cuts they will have the opportunity to claim other players off waivers. The team picked up three players off waivers last year: DL Caraun Reid, RB Andre Williams and CB Pierre Desir.

The Chargers will also be putting together a 10-man practice squad that will be mostly compiled of players the team cuts.

With cuts looming we’ll update this article as the roster moves are being announced throughout the next two days.

RELEASED:

QB Kellen Clemens, S Dwight Lowery, Jeff Cumberland, Kenjon Barner

CUTS:

CB Michael Davis, WR Artavis Scott, DT Caraun Reid, WR Jamaal Jones, NY Ryan Carrethers, CB Trovon Reed, QB Mike Bercovici, RB Andre Williams, G Brett Boyko, WR Da’Ron Brown, LB Kyle Coleman, TE Mike Estes, CB Randall Evans, C Barrett Gouger, WR Mitchell Paige, CB Brandon Stewart, TE Matt Weiser, CB Brad Watson, K Josh Lambo & P Toby Baker

Waive-Injured:

WR Isaiah Burse, LB Joshua Perry, T Tyreek Burwell, G Donavon Clark, DT Kaleb Eulls, RB Kenneth Farrow