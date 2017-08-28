PODCAST: Chargers starters are ready, depth still a concern

Whew. It’s been a long day but I wanted to get my thoughts about the Los Angeles Chargers’ impressive performance against the Los Angeles Rams out on a podcast before the end of the day, so here we go.

I don’t know that I can remember another team like the Chargers, completely dominant when you look at the starters but terrifying when you start factoring in the complete lack of depth behind them. It’s terrifying and exciting at the same time, and it appears to be preferable to whatever the Rams and their fans will be going through this year.



I’m not sure that anyone cares anymore, good or bad, but I also finished this podcast off with an update on the CA laws regarding special taxes and citizens initiatives, and how it all came a year too late for San Diego to keep the Chargers in town...or did it? (Yes, it did.)