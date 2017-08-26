Tonight’s game is the first live game action in the #FightForLA as the Los Angeles Chargers travel across town to take on the Los Angeles Rams in week 3 of the preseason. The result of this game, like every other preseason game, is all but completely meaningless. However, the third preseason game is the closest thing to an important preseason game in that it acts as somewhat of a dress rehearsal for the regular season with starters seeing far more of the field than in the other three games.

Most notably, Chargers star cornerback Jason Verrett will be active tonight and we will get a chance to see if he will be able to return to form after missing much of last year due to injury. On the offensive side of the ball, we will get to see the offensive line can at least look like they belong in the National Football League.